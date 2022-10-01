Knox Pride Festival returns to World’s Fair Park after three-year hiatus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is celebrating the return of the Knox Pride Festival at World’s Fair Park this weekend.

Knox Pride organized the festival, and it is expected to be open from noon to 8 p.m. Several local food vendors and entertainers will be available for guests.

After a three-year hiatus, Knox Pride officials said they are happy to return to World’s Fair Park.

Knox Pride CFO J. Nathan Higdon said the festival moved to October just in time for the first anniversary of the Pride Center on Chapman Highway. He said the festival will also provide guests with resources and information regarding voting.

“There are plenty of organizations here who can help get folks registered to vote, but turning out the vote is how we can help make some changes in the community so that there are always safe places for LGBTQ+ folks in the greater Knoxville area,” Higdon said.

Guests gather at the Knox Pride Festival at World's Fair Park on Saturday. (Richard Mason)

Zack Priest, a worker at Costco in Knoxville, returned to the Knox Pride Festival for the first time since 2019. He said the experience is important for the community.

“You can just meet new people and just find people that you can relate to, and that’s the amazing part about Pride,” Priest says.

The Pridebook, available online, provides more details about the events and the headliners. In the Amphitheatre, guests will also have a chance to watch performers of all kinds including comedians, bands, drag performers and more.

Higdon said you can donate to Knox Pride to help them continue to support the community.

Good evening everyone!



We are so happy about how the parade went. It was the best!!



Here is a little sneak peak of the amphitheater for tomorrow! #knoxpridefest #knoxpridefest2022 pic.twitter.com/X6aKNbsTZi — Knox Pride (@KnoxPride) October 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.