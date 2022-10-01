Knoxville Marine released from Venezuela after two years of wrongful detainment

Venezuela leaders released seven men from their custody Saturday.
Venezuela leaders released seven men from their custody Saturday, including former Knoxville...
Venezuela leaders released seven men from their custody Saturday, including former Knoxville Marine, Matthew John Heath.(Everett Rutherford)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Marine, Matthew John Heath, was one of seven Americans released from custody in Venezuela Saturday, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The Knoxville native was detained in Venezuela in September of 2020 under President Nicholas Maduro’s reign and was charged in connection with a terrorist plot to sabotage oil refineries and electrical services in order to stir unrest, Venezuela’s former Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab said on state television.

Heath was accused of having ties to the CIA and receiving help from three Venezuelan conspirators who were arrested with him near a pair of oil refineries on the Caribbean coast, according to Saab.

In July, Heath attempted suicide which reiterated his family’s pleas to bring him home. Heath’s mother, Connie Haynes, and his uncle, Everett Rutherford, were his biggest advocates. They traveled to Washington D.C. multiple times and spread the word about his detainment to try and get him released.

Along with Heath, five of the Citgo 6 members were also released.

The Citgo 6 is a group of six former executives of Venezuela’s US-based oil refining company CITGO who are convicted of corruption and were detained in Venezuela since 2017.

One member of Maduro’s inner circle said the arrest of the Citgo 6 was a direct order from Maduro, according to a report from CNN.

The U.S. released two nephews of Maduro’s wife who were detained on drug smuggling charges, a U.S. official told the Associated Press.

All seven of the released Americans were being taken to a military hospital in San Antonio for medical examinations, according to Rutherford.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
Big Oaks Apartments
Private armed guards hired to patrol complex where teen was shot, killed
Drugs were found following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.
Heroin, fentanyl seized from van after traffic stop on I-75, police say
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death

Latest News

An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the TBI for two children out of Spencer, Tennessee.
Endangered Child Alert for siblings out of Spencer
Clouds remain in the forecast for Sunday afternoon
Clouds sticking around for our Sunday, slowly warming next week
Raul Gonzalez, 39.
Man charged with DUI after crashing into KPD cruiser
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect