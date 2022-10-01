Limited rain chances today with more clouds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The remnants from Hurricane Ian have arrived, but the rainfall totals are not impressive. Some of us might not get in on the rain today, but most of us will see clouds and those gusty winds stick around as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few scattered showers are likely throughout the morning hours, mainly in our northeastern counties and areas closer to the Tri-Cities.

A few spotty showers linger on and off throughout the day with rainfall amounts only adding up to about a tenth to half an inch of rain. Highs will stay cooler depending on where you live. The valley will get into the mid-60s today. Areas along the Plateau could see more sun with highs in the upper 60s. Areas with more clouds and rain could only reach highs near 60 today.

Future rainfall through Saturday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds still hang tough for Sunday and with limited sunshine, highs are expected to be in the upper 60s.

Those mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs warming up into the lower 70s. We’ll hang onto the sunshine and lower 70s for Tuesday as well.

We will slowly warm up throughout the week before a weak cold front arrives bringing some clouds and very limited rain chances. This front looks to knock temperatures back into the upper 60s later in your First Alert 8-day planner.

Saturday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

