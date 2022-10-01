Man charged with DUI after crashing into KPD cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man crashed into a Knoxville Police Department cruiser early Saturday morning, according to officials.

At around 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 1, Raul Gonzalaz, 39, crashed into an unoccupied, parked KPD cruiser on I-40 East near Lovell Road, a spokesperson stated.

Officials said a KPD officer and Knoxville Fire Department crews were in the area working an unrelated crash at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Gonzalaz was charged with driving under the influence, among other charges, a release stated.

