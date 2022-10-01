Maple Lane Farm opens corn maze for 24th straight year

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maple Lane Farms in Greenback opened for the first time of the year on Friday as people poured into the corn field around six in the afternoon.

“The corn just looks awesome.” said one family who’s visiting the farm for the first time.

The corn maze has been one of the staples the farm has had for 24 straight years, and this year it’s seeing a unique design.

To commemorate the World’s Fair’s 40th anniversary in Knoxville, the design of the maze is shaped like the Sunsphere.

At the farm, you’ll find a hay ride, a massive pumpkin patch, face painting and inflatables for kids to use.

The corn maze is 10 acres on the 107-acre farm, and if you don’t want to tackle the big maze, there is a smaller one for kids.

For more information on times and pricing, you can head to their website.

