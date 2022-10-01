Metro Council to vote on $500,000 grant for Planned Parenthood

Councilmembers said the grant would focus on safe sex education and practice rather than just abortion services.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council members plan to discuss a new resolution at their next council meeting about funding a grant to Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi.

If passed, the resolution would appropriate $500,000 from the Metro Council Office, the Mayor’s Office, and the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure. These funds would then be transferred to a new “Family Planning Services” account that will be available for a grant to Planned Parenthood.

Metro Council officials said the grant would help Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi provide comprehensive sexual health education in Nashville and Davidson County, distribute safe sex supply kits, provide accurate information about abortion and reproductive health care, and services related to abortion navigation for those seeking abortion care outside of Tennessee.

The resolution is sponsored by Councilmembers Porterfield, Sepulveda, Benedict, Welsch, O’Connell, Mendes, Parker, and Cash.

Metro Council will vote on the resolution during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

