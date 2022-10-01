PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach

Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of the Cherry Grove Pier.(Jamie Arnold/WMBF)
By Michael Owens, Jamie Arnold and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - South Carolina felt the wrath of Hurricane Ian on Friday.

The storm caused significant damage across the Grand Strand, including in northern parts of the area, such as Cherry Grove Beach.

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold visited the beach area on Saturday morning, surveying what was left after the hurricane.

Caption

Among the most notable damage seen was part of the Cherry Grove Pier collapsing, as well as wind damage to buildings and signs in the area.

Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. (Source: LEANNE LONG)

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
Big Oaks Apartments
Private armed guards hired to patrol complex where teen was shot, killed
Drugs were found following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.
Heroin, fentanyl seized from van after traffic stop on I-75, police say
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death

Latest News

An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the TBI for two children out of Spencer, Tennessee.
Endangered Child Alert for siblings out of Spencer
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Experts say not to expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon. Prices climbed 13.5%...
Grocery store prices aren’t coming down anytime soon, experts say
Venezuela leaders released seven men from their custody Saturday, including former Knoxville...
Knoxville Marine released from Venezuela after two years of wrongful detainment