Two people displaced after Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least two people were displaced after a fire at Hamilton House Condominiums on Friday evening, Knoxville Fire Department officials said.

At around 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about smoke coming from an apartment at 1400 Kenesaw Ave. KFD crews initially reported light smoke in the area and soon found a fire in an apartment on the second floor.

By 6:15 p.m., KFD crews had extinguished the flames.

The man who lived inside the apartment was not home, KFD officials said. Instead, a neighbor smelled smoke as she entered the building and called dispatch.

No injuries were reported, KFD officials said. The American Red Cross was assisting the people who have been displaced.

KFD officials are investigating to determine a cause.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.