Two people displaced after Knox County fire

Light smoke was reported at first, but Knoxville Fire Department crews discovered a fire on the second floor of Hamilton House Condominiums.
At least two people have been displaced after a fire at Hamilton House Condominiums on Friday...
At least two people have been displaced after a fire at Hamilton House Condominiums on Friday evening, Knoxville Fire Department officials said.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least two people were displaced after a fire at Hamilton House Condominiums on Friday evening, Knoxville Fire Department officials said.

At around 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about smoke coming from an apartment at 1400 Kenesaw Ave. KFD crews initially reported light smoke in the area and soon found a fire in an apartment on the second floor.

By 6:15 p.m., KFD crews had extinguished the flames.

The man who lived inside the apartment was not home, KFD officials said. Instead, a neighbor smelled smoke as she entered the building and called dispatch.

No injuries were reported, KFD officials said. The American Red Cross was assisting the people who have been displaced.

KFD officials are investigating to determine a cause.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Oaks Apartments
Private armed guards hired to patrol complex where teen was shot, killed
Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Joshua Zachery Stephens
‘There will be headlines’ | Threat forces hard lockdown at First Baptist Academy in Powell
One dead after man stabs his roommate in Loudon Co., LCSO says

Latest News

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter departs a Louisiana Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility...
Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction
With football being one of the most popular youth sports, doctors want parents to know the...
Spotting concussion symptoms in young athletes
Spotting concussion symptoms in young athletes
Orange Mountain Designs
Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville