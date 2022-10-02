14 domestic violence victims remembered at 18th annual Meet Us at the Bridge event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department gathered with the community to remember 14 domestic violence victims at their 18th annual Meet Us at the Bridge event.

Family members of the victims attended and talked about their loved ones.

This morning's 18th Annual Meet Us at the Bridge event remembered the 14 domestic violence victims who were murdered over the past year. Family members were present to speak about their loved ones. #DomesticViolenceAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/BJB9rqeOLM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 1, 2022

In a video, MNPD said that in 2021, more that half of the simple assaults in Nashville involved domestic violence.

The majority of those victims were between 18 to 36 years old.

So far in 2022 more than 500 victims and 300 children were provided safe shelter. MNPD said that nearly 1,700 children have witnesses domestic violence altercations in 2022.

As we begin Domestic Violence Awareness Month, please check out this message from members of our DV investigative team and help us #EndtheSilence. #DomesticViolenceAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/rAmA1STNy7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 1, 2022

In addition, on Saturday morning, Captain Pete Dusche, the head of the Family Intervention Division, received the outstanding law enforcement leadership award from the Nashville Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The presentation of Dusche’s award took place during the Meet Us at the Bridge event.

Congratulations to Capt Pete Dusche, head of our Family Intervention Division, on receiving the Outstanding Law Enforcement Leadership Award from the Nashville Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The presentation took place during the Meet Us at the Bridge event. pic.twitter.com/pjuexodmdk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.