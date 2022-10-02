Another gloomy day today before lots of sunshine for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to bring us clouds throughout the day. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the new week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to stick around throughout the day for most of us. We are starting out in the low to mid-50s this morning for most of us. A few spots have dropped in the upper 40s.

Today is another day where the clouds will keep you much cooler. Areas east of I-75 will likely stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s while areas along the Plateau will be in the mid-60s with a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon. The majority of us will see those cloudy skies with a high near 64 degrees in the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mostly sunny skies return Monday and stick around for the majority of the week! Highs are back in the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday with morning dropping back into the upper 40.

We are back in the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week as a weak cold front arrives bringing some clouds and very few rain chances. That cold front looks to cool us off heading into next weekend.

Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

