Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 undergoes surgery
K-9 Officer Argo is recovering after two masses were surgically removed, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said.
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler took to Twitter on Saturday to wish one of his K-9 officers a speedy recovery.
Argo received surgery for two masses on his body: one on his chest and the other on the back of his neck, according to his human, Sergeant James Troutt. Spangler said an additional update will be released once the pathology results return.
Well wishes can be sent to:
K-9 ARGO
Knox County Sheriff’s Office
400 Main Street
Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
