Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 undergoes surgery

K-9 Officer Argo is recovering after two masses were surgically removed, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said.
K-9 Officer Argo
K-9 Officer Argo(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler took to Twitter on Saturday to wish one of his K-9 officers a speedy recovery.

Argo received surgery for two masses on his body: one on his chest and the other on the back of his neck, according to his human, Sergeant James Troutt. Spangler said an additional update will be released once the pathology results return.

Well wishes can be sent to:

K-9 ARGO

Knox County Sheriff’s Office

400 Main Street

Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

Sheriff Tom Spangler, Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon, and our entire blue family send prayers and well wishes for K-9 “ARGO.” ...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 1, 2022

