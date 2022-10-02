‘A lot of rumors and misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Director of Anderson County Schools Tim Parrott released a statement on Saturday to dispel rumors and misinformation that he said had spread on social media.

Clinton High School went on a soft lockdown on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. after Principal Dan Jenkins heard rumors of a walkout related to an incident that happened at the beginning of the school year.

The incident involved “a student’s restroom usage and their alleged activities in the restroom,” according to Parrott. CHS officials investigated the incident and determined that no student was assaulted.

Anderson County Schools operates under a law that requires students to use the bathroom of the gender they were assigned at birth. CHS offers a single-stall restroom for students who are uncomfortable using a bathroom with others.

The walkout was in protest of this law, and Jenkins placed the school in a soft lockdown “as a precaution and for the safety of all students,” Parrott said. The lockdown limited the number of students in the hallways. Parrott assured the public that teachers were not instructed to take up cell phones.

“The safety of the students and staff is our first priority, and we work hard every day to keep all of our schools safe. Any time a student comes to an administrator with a concern, it is taken seriously and investigated. When incidents happen like this, there are always those who like to stir the pot and keep the rumors swirling,” Parrott said in the statement.

