Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family by her side and a special gift that brought her to tears.

Grace McGavin, 100, moved to Tennessee in 2021, and now resides in Maryville. For her big day, four generations of her family traveled from Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Nashville and Knoxville to be together.

She said having all of her family with one another was the biggest blessing of all.

However, that wasn’t the only thing that surprised McGavin. She received a plaque declaring a papal blessing from Pope Francis after her daughter reached out to the Vatican.

“It was so moving to watch her read that declaration!” her grandchild said.

Papal blessings for birthdays can be requested at certain ages, including 100, according to the Vatican’s website.

Happy birthday, Grace!

Grace McGavin (Family)

