One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say

Sevierville Police Department detectives are searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the shooting.
Bluffs Grill and Tap
Bluffs Grill and Tap(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured and charged in a shooting that happened in Sevierville early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Sevierville Police Department officers responded to Bluffs Grill and Tap, located at 1548 Parkway at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 after receiving reports that there were multiple shots fired outside the business, a release stated.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle reportedly fled the scene following the shooting. Officers stopped a vehicle matching the given description on Gists Creek Road near Highway 66 about ten minutes later, officials said.

There were four people in the vehicle; three people were detained and one was suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm, so he was transported to the LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville. Police officials said he was released a short time after.

Also in the car, officials found a 9mm handgun, according to a release.

During the course of the investigation, SPD detectives charged the person injured with the gunshot wound with reckless endangerment with a firearm. He was identified as Christopher Martin, 26, of Martinsville, Virginia.

Martin was transported to the Sevier County Jail for booking and the other three individuals in the vehicle were released without charges, officials said.

Police officials are searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police Respond to Early Morning Shooting SPD officers responded to a report of shots fired at Bluff’s, 1548 Parkway, at...

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Sunday, October 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
Kingston Pike
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

Report: Four minors injured in Clinton Highway crash
Grace McGavin turned 100 on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope
A Maryville woman received a special gift on her birthday that brought her to tears.
Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope
Gloomy day Sunday
Another gloomy day today before lots of sunshine for the new week