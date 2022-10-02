One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured and charged in a shooting that happened in Sevierville early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Sevierville Police Department officers responded to Bluffs Grill and Tap, located at 1548 Parkway at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 after receiving reports that there were multiple shots fired outside the business, a release stated.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle reportedly fled the scene following the shooting. Officers stopped a vehicle matching the given description on Gists Creek Road near Highway 66 about ten minutes later, officials said.

There were four people in the vehicle; three people were detained and one was suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm, so he was transported to the LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville. Police officials said he was released a short time after.

Also in the car, officials found a 9mm handgun, according to a release.

During the course of the investigation, SPD detectives charged the person injured with the gunshot wound with reckless endangerment with a firearm. He was identified as Christopher Martin, 26, of Martinsville, Virginia.

Martin was transported to the Sevier County Jail for booking and the other three individuals in the vehicle were released without charges, officials said.

Police officials are searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

