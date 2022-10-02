Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said.

Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make or model in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike. The driver fled the scene, according to Erland.

The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a severe injury to his leg.

