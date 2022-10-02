Report: Four minors injured in Clinton Highway crash

By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four minors were injured Friday in a crash on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

First responders were dispatched to the crash in Knox County on Sept. 30 at approximately 10:41 p.m.

A report stated that three female juveniles in a Volkswagon Jetta attempted to turn left on Clinton Highway when they were struck by a male juvenile, who was traveling north on the roadway in an Infiniti G35.

Officials said that both drivers stopped on the highway following the crash.

All four juveniles were injured in the crash, according to THP. The females in the Jetta were wearing a seatbelt; the male in the G35 was not, a report stated.

No charges are pending.

