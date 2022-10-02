Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds continue to stick around through the evening and into the first half of the overnight before we see some clearing into Monday morning. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side for Monday and you’ll need the jacket as you step out the door, but warmer weather is on the way as we slowly warm up throughout the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies through the evening and into the early morning of Monday before clear skies begin to arrive for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be on the chilly side as we head into the lower 50s for Monday morning with a few upper 40s sprinkled into the mix for the rural locations. Sunshine mixed with clouds will be around for the start of Monday before a nice afternoon arrives for the second half of the day.

Monday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies as we get drier air returning to the region and that will set us up for a warmer afternoon as well as highs slowly climb into the lower 70s. If you are planning on getting out during the afternoon the weather will be perfect to do so and the weather will only get better as we head through the rest of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Each afternoon will slowly get warmer as we go throughout the week and that will set up some nice Fall weather to get out and enjoy. We will see some cooler starts for the middle of the week as we are dropping back into the upper 40s Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. The average high this time of year is in the upper 70s and we’ll see that moving towards Thursday afternoon.

Another front arrives heading into next weekend and that will bring another shot of cooler weather for next weekend. Get out and enjoy the nice weather as rain chance remain very low.

Temperatures slowly warm each afternoon (WVLT)

