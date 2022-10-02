What will the future of Knox County look like?

Knox County officials gathered at New Hopewell Elementary School to get community input for its ‘Advance Knox’ plan.
A man looks at the scenarios presented at the 'Advance Knox' community input meeting at New...
A man looks at the scenarios presented at the 'Advance Knox' community input meeting at New Hopewell Elementary School.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Knox County officials gathered at New Hopewell Elementary School to get community input for its ‘Advance Knox’ plan.

The plan has been an 18-month process and the first time Knox County has created an integrated land use and transportation plan, according to the website.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said this will help young people who can’t find affordable housing.

“This is an exciting part of the process that will help us maintain our hometown charm and ensure our community is a place where everyone, especially young people starting out, can afford to live,” Jacobs said. “I’m looking forward to getting feedback from the community on these scenarios.”

There will be nearly 80,000 new residents by 2040, according to city officials. However, city officials said the community input at the second of three rounds of community input for ‘Advance Knox’ will help deal with that growth.

Knox County Senior Director of Engineering & Public Works Jim Snowden explained the importance of having the community get involved.

“We’re asking the community to look at various scenarios that we’ve put together that we think may be the best ones to move forward with the county. But certainly we want the community to be very involved in that selection and that’s why we are here today,” Snowden said.

The events will present scenarios and strategies based on data and input gathered earlier this spring, officials said.

Additional community input meetings are scheduled to continue Monday, Oct. 3 at Gresham Middle School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Cedar Bluff Middle School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

According to city officials, those interested in virtual participation at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 should register ahead of time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
Kingston Pike
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

More sunshine around for Monday afternoon
Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm
We'll see warmer weather this week
Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm
Riverside Coffee Shop
Lenoir City coffee shop offers job training to adults with special needs
Bluffs Grill and Tap
One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say