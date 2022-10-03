Back to more sunshine, ahead of a weak cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are finally leaving our area, giving us some sunny days again but also some colder mornings. We will also “feel” a weak cold front later this week, since it will not bring us much rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

From mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, we’re finally seeing some clearing. Temperatures are just below average, with a low around 51 degrees.

The good news is that the sunshine returns today! It’s a mostly sunny Monday, with a chilly wind out of the northeast from 5 to 15 mph. We warm to around 72 degrees in the Valley, with highs in the upper 60s in the higher elevations. After a chilly weekend, this feels better but it is still 5 degrees below average.

Tonight is mostly clear, leaving us colder at 44 degrees by the morning. We’ll have some spots in the upper 30s in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Each afternoon gets a little warmer this week, and that sets up some nice Fall weather to get out and enjoy.

Tuesday night comes with stray patchy frost in the higher elevations and sheltered spots, as we drop to around 40 in Knoxville.

Thursday warms up more, with a high of 78 degrees and still mostly sunny.

The next cold front moves in Friday, but we are not seeing much rain from it. It looks spotty and light on the rain, but we will still feels highs back in the 60s this weekend. At least it will be sunny too, but the nights present more patchy frost potential in the higher elevations and sheltered spots.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures rebound to the low 70s next Monday, and we’re seeing a warm trend on into next week.

