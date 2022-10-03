Jacksboro loses police department

Jacksboro, Tennessee does not currently have a police department, according to officials at City Hall.
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jacksboro, Tennessee does not currently have a police department, according to officials at City Hall.

WVLT News reached out to JPD representatives, but no one responded. At this time, it is not clear why the city does not have a police department.

WVLT News has also reached out to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to ask if the change would mean an increased presence in the city. Representatives for the office said there were not plans this early into the incident.

