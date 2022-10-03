Knox County homicides declining compared to last two years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said homicides have declined in the county.

Allen said in 2020 there were 54 homicides, the highest ever in Knox County. Last year the number dropped to 45, and so far, there have been 28 in October of 2022.

“Our violent crimes are down,” Allen said, “That’s a significant reduction this year.”

Allen said it’s a team effort between the DA’s Office, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Police Department, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

“We in law enforcement are working very hard to make sure that this community is a safe place,” Allen said.

Non-profits and the community have also helped.

“I would encourage everyone in the community to be vigilant and be observant and make sure you’re aware of what’s happening around you,” Allen said.

The DA’s Office analyzed data with the help of law enforcement to figure out what areas are best to do preventative work and identified how to ensure people who need the maximum sentence are getting that.

“We need to fully fund the things that are going to get those criminals off the street,” State House Representative Sam McKenzie (D) said.

He and State House Representative Jason Zachary supported the Truth in Sentencing Bill that took effect in July and makes some of the most violent offenses mandatory 100% sentences.

Zachary said, “It will have an impact; it will save lives.”

But they recognize more can be done.

“We’re turning, I hope, where over the next few years we will see a reduction each year,” Allen said.

