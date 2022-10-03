More than 40 cats taken to Middle TN after Hurricane Ian aftermath


Kittens rescued in Florida taken to Middle TN
Kittens rescued in Florida taken to Middle TN(Animal Rescue Corps)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, teamed up with BISSELL Pet Foundation, Humane Society Naples and Race For Life Rescue to help with a life-saving rescue flight that brought rescue equipment and supplies to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The flight returned with more than 40 cats from several shelters and rescues up and down the coast of Florida.

After the category-4 hurricane hit, the destruction was catastrophic. Millions of people were left in dire conditions without power and supplies. As the human death toll climbs, ARC said the number of animal casualties is not known.

Monday’s rescue flight, which was also the inaugural flight of Race For Life Rescue, was a collaborative effort to bring life-saving animal supplies into the region and evacuate adoptable animals out.

Equally important, it helps to clear space so that agencies on the ground can respond to the surge of newly displaced animals in the aftermath of the disaster.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to help the people and animals of Florida in any way during this difficult time,” said ARC’s Executive Director, Tim Woodward, “And we’re honored to be part of this collaboration of multiple animal protection organizations.”

The 40+ cats are receiving medical, physical, and emotional care at Animal Rescue Corps’ Rescue Center outside Nashville. To donate or volunteer, please visit www.animalrescuecorps.org

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
Kingston Pike
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
Clinton High School, Clinton TN
‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown
Jacksboro Cruisers
Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit
Bluffs Grill and Tap
One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say

Latest News

Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
UT students camping outside The Standard at Knoxville student housing center
UT Students camping outside for a place to live for upcoming school year
Police and ambulance on the scene in Knoxville
Knox County homicides declining compared to last two years
Man missing in Columbia
Former THP officer reported missing after assault case sentencing