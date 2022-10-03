Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man

Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.
Earl Eugene Foster, 87
Earl Eugene Foster, 87(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Roane County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are searching for Earl Eugene Foster, 87, from Harriman.

Foster was last heard from on Saturday, but TBI officials said his debit card was used in Robbinsville, North Carolina on Sunday. He is driving a black 2009 PT Cruiser with a Tennessee registration: 254DD04.

Foster is 5′8″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Foster is used to contact the Harriman Police Department at 865-354-8045 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

