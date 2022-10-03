Sunshine sticks around with cool temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop throughout the overnight hours bringing us chilly mornings once again. We are tracking a weak cold front later in the week bringing us cooler conditions for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those clouds continue to move out of here making tonight mostly clear. This allows temperatures to drop to 44 degrees by Tuesday morning. We’ll have some spots in the upper 30s in the higher elevations.

We are looking at all sun Tuesday with temperatures remaining below average. Our average high temperature is usually around 77 degrees, but we’ll be close to 72 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday night comes with stray patchy frost in the higher elevations and sheltered spots, as we drop to around 42 in Knoxville.

We’ll stay cool with a high of 73 Wednesday afternoon. Thursday warms up more, with a high of 78 degrees and still mostly sunny.

The next cold front moves in Friday, but we are not seeing much rain from it as chances look spotty. That cold front allows temperatures to drop into the 60s this weekend for highs. At least it will be sunny too, but the nights present more patchy frost potential in the higher elevations and sheltered spots.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures rebound to the low 70s next Monday, and we’re seeing a warm trend into next week.

