Tennessee Football to wear Smokey Grey uniforms against LSU

The announcement comes days before Tennessee is set to take on the Tigers.
Courtesy Vol_Football on Twitter
Courtesy Vol_Football on Twitter(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in years, the Tennessee Football team will sport the Smokey Grey uniforms in its upcoming game.

The Vols announced the uniform switch up Monday evening as they look toward their fifth game of the season against LSU, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon.

“Tennessee owns a 3-1 record wearing Nike’s Smokey Grey uniform, including a pair of 21-point comeback wins (2015 – vs. Georgia and 2016 – vs. Florida) and a 38-24 victory over Nebraska in the 2016 Music City Bowl that saw Derek Barnett break Reggie White’s UT career sack record,” Tennessee officials said. “The Volunteers will don the uniform for the first time since Sept. 30, 2017.”

The Smokey Grey series returned to Tennessee Football this year, with the 2022 uniform nicknamed “The OG,” featuring light and dark grey with orange numbers.

The 2023, 2024, and 2025 jerseys will be announced prior to each season.

Heading into the game, Tennessee remained at No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football poll after beating Florida 38-33 on September 24 inside a packed Neyland Stadium.

However, wide receiver Cedric Tillman remains questionable for Saturday’s match-up. Head Coach Josh Heupel said Tillman’s recent surgery should expedite his recovery.

As for Tennessee’s starting defensive back, Warren Burrell, he had season-ending surgery to repair an upper-body injury, coach Heupel said Monday. The team would not specify what the injury was or what surgery Burrell underwent.

The team returned to the practice field Monday morning following a few days off during the bye week.

