Tennessee Senator Ken Yager announces cancer diagnosis
Senator Ken Yager is being treated for prostate cancer, according to an announcement on social media Monday, Oct. 3.
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee state senator has asked for prayers after announcing his cancer diagnosis Monday.
Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) shared that he had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer. As a result, he said he was surrounded by a team of doctors that had put him on treatment.
“Malinda and I are in good spirits and optimistic,” Sen. Yager said on Twitter.
He addressed his schedule, saying that it would be interrupted occasionally but that he was still looking forward to an “active role this coming session.”
Sen. Yager represents District 12 of Campbell, Fentress, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Pickett and Scott Counties.
