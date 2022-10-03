Tennessee’s wide receiver Cedric Tillman questionable, Vols DB Warren Burrell out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee starting wide receiver, Cedric Tillman, has undergone tightrope surgery according to coach Josh Heupel.

Tillman remains questionable for Saturday’s match-up against LSU. Heupel said Tillman’s procedure should expedite his recovery. The team returned to the practice field Monday morning following a few days off during the bye week.

“He was limited,” Heupel said, “but moving around a little bit Monday. We’ll continue to see how it unfolds this week and see where we’re at.”

Tillman has 17 catches for 246 yards in his first three games.

The senior injured his ankle in week three against Akron.

As for Tennessee’s starting defensive back, Warren Burrell, he had season-ending surgery to repair an upper-body injury, coach Heupel said Monday. The team would not specify what the injury was or what surgery Burrell underwent.

Burrell got an injury in the week two game against Pittsburgh in overtime.

The 6-foot senior had 41 tackles last season as he started every game.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.