Back to sunshine and colder nights

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we have a nice few days ahead of a weak cold front.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a quiet few days, with colder nights and nice afternoons. A weak cold front moves through Friday, and while most won’t see any rain, we will all feel the effects this weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is all clear, with patchy fog developing. We’re starting the day in the mid 40s in the Valley, with upper 30s to low 40s in the higher elevations.

It’s a beautiful sunny day, with a light cool breeze. We’re topping out at 72 degrees, which is a few degrees below average.

Tonight is colder though, as we drop to 42 degrees, which is more than 10 degrees below average. With the higher elevations in the upper 30s, patchy frost is possible in these areas.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday’s sunshine helps us back to the low 70s again, then back to the mid 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday warms up more, with a high of 78 degrees and still mostly sunny.

The next cold front moves in Friday, but we are only seeing spotty rain at best across our area. That cold front does push high temperatures in the 60s this weekend.
At least it will be sunny too, but the nights are prime for more patchy frost potential in the higher elevations and sheltered spots.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures rebound to the low 70s next Monday and continue to warm next week.

