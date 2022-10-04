Chilly night ahead with more sunshine for your Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have some chilly night and nice afternoons before a cold front moves in. That front brings us little rain but a nice cool down by the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is colder though, as we drop to 42 degrees, which is more than 10 degrees below average. With the higher elevations in the upper 30s, patchy frost is possible in these areas.

Wednesday’s sunshine helps us back to the low 70s again. We are dropping back int the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday warms up more, with a high of 78 degrees and still mostly sunny.

The next cold front moves in Friday, but we are only seeing spotty rain at best across our area. That cold front does push high temperatures in the 60s this weekend. At least it will be sunny too, but the nights are prime for more patchy frost potential in the higher elevations and sheltered spots.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures rebound to the low 70s next Monday and continue to warm next week. It looks like this mostly dry trend continues throughout much of the week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

