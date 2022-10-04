Downtown Knoxville gets spooky for Halloween season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville is getting much spookier. “Wicked Cool” is back in town ahead of the Halloween season.

As a result, Market Square, Gay Street and the Old City with 3D installations, spiders, ghosts and spooky lighting leading up to the holiday.

“We’ve got spirits, we’ve got spiders, and we’re counting on things to go bump in the night,” the Downtown Knoxville website states.

Although many of the spooky festivities will be familiar to returning guests, there is a new family-friendly scavenger hunt. People can participate in the scanger hunt by finding “Wicked Cool Cats” in nine storefront windows throughout the downtown area.

City officials offered a downloadable clue sheet that can be found here, as well as one with clues and hot tips which can be found here.

In addition, “Wicked Cool” features spooky photo ops for people brave enough to explore the city’s creepy-crawly surprises tucked away throughout the city. Learn more about the wicked walks and photo op locations here.

To share your photos, tag #KnoxHalloween or upload them on the Downtown Knoxville website.

The event will also host a costume contest. Those interested can submit pictures on their website, on social media or in person at the Tennessee Theatre and possibly win a prize.

