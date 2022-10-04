Episcopal School of Knoxville celebrates Blessing of the Pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of pets received blessings from clergy members at the Episcopal School of Knoxville Tuesday morning. A wide range of pets received blessings including dogs, cats, fish, horses and goats.

The school celebrates this yearly as a way to remember St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Both Smokey the dog and mascot made their way to the event to celebrate with the kids before school started.

Shortly after all of the animals received blessings, the children helped give food donations to the Lamb Ministry. The school’s kindergarten classes put on a pet food drive before the event. Officials said they collected hundreds of bags of food to give to the Lamb Ministry.

