Episcopal School of Knoxville celebrates Blessing of the Pets

A wide range of animals were blessed by members of the clergy Tuesday morning.
Smokey helps celebrate Blessing of the Pets Tuesday morning
Smokey helps celebrate Blessing of the Pets Tuesday morning(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of pets received blessings from clergy members at the Episcopal School of Knoxville Tuesday morning. A wide range of pets received blessings including dogs, cats, fish, horses and goats.

The school celebrates this yearly as a way to remember St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Both Smokey the dog and mascot made their way to the event to celebrate with the kids before school started.

Shortly after all of the animals received blessings, the children helped give food donations to the Lamb Ministry. The school’s kindergarten classes put on a pet food drive before the event. Officials said they collected hundreds of bags of food to give to the Lamb Ministry.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

