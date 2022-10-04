Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City.

According to the website, the new stop is located at Top Market & Deli at 1607 N 6th Ave. However, there is no business with that name listed for that address, and clicking on “get directions” on the website lists directions for the Annus Market & Deli. Additionally, a statement provided by Greyhound said the stop had been located to the 6th Avenue Market and Deli. The address of all the businesses, according to Greyhound, is that same 1607 N 6th Ave.

Greyhound has officially relocated to the 6th Avenue Market and Deli located at 1607 N. Sixth Avenue in Knoxville. We are excited to have identified a new location that will provide restrooms, seating and security for our customers.

The move to close the terminal sparked the need for a new stop, though now they are self-service, meaning there is no dedicated station for Greyhound customers to wait in.

WVLT News spoke to City of Knoxville officials, who said they were not yet aware of the new location. One issue customers had with the Cherry Street stop was the lack of security at night. One proposed solution was to allow Greyhound to operate out of the Knoxville Transit Center when KAT busses are not running, but Knoxville officials said Greyhound had not gotten back to them on pursuing that option.

The City is aware that Greyhound plans to discontinue use of the Cherry Street stop, but we have not yet heard if they have confirmed a new location. Since Greyhound sold their station downtown, the City has had several discussions with the private company. Specifically, we have provided them information about what the costs would be to utilize the Knoxville Transit Center as a location for serving their nighttime routes, when the KAT buses are not running. We have not yet heard back whether this is an option they would be interested in pursuing given the estimated costs of a private lease at the public transit station. In the meantime, Greyhound could move their location more quickly by finding another privately-owned location – and we have provided recommendations to help them find a suitable location for pick-up and drop-off as they continue to serve the Knoxville community.

According to Google Maps, the Annus Market & Deli closes at 8 p.m. daily.

