Hawkins County officials report Verizon 911 outage

Verizon customers are having 911 issues.
(WDBJ7)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911 in Hawkins County, an issue also seen in other parts of the state, county officials told WVLT News Tuesday morning.

Instead, officials are suggesting Verizon customers call 423-272-7121 for assistance. Verizon is aware of the problem and seeking a fix.

