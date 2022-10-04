Hawkins County officials report Verizon 911 outage

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911 in Hawkins County, an issue also seen in other parts of the state, county officials told WVLT News Tuesday morning.

Instead, officials are suggesting Verizon customers call 423-272-7121 for assistance. Verizon is aware of the problem and seeking a fix.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.