Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with three young children in the car Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

Nsabimana Yuditha, 42, was arrested after the car she was driving stalled on Chapman Highway, the report said. Yuditha reportedly pulled the car into a nearby Weigel’s, where officers responded. The responding officers talked to Yuditha and said she had bloodshot eyes, was unsteady on her feet and smelled like alcohol. Officers asked to take a blood test, but Yuditha reportedly told them she had alcohol in her system because she had been at a party drinking.

The report stated that the children involved were younger than four.

Officers took Yuditha into custody, charging her with child restraint charges and the DUI. The children and a passenger of Yuditha’s were taken home, and the Department of Children’s Services was contacted, the report said.

