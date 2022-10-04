Morristown Fire Department responds to fire, two people injured, officials say

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Fire Department crews responded to a fire near Joe Hall Road and Fish Hatchery Road on Tuesday afternoon, Lt. Danny Case told WVLT News.

Officials have not released a possible cause of the fire but did confirm that two people were being airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being burned.

Four agencies have responded, but Case told WVLT News that he is asking dispatch for more trucks.

This is a developing story.

