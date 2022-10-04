Morristown Fire Department responds to fire, two people injured, officials say

Officials have not released a possible cause of the fire but did confirm that two people were being airlifted after being burned.
Two people are being flown to UT Medical Center after a fire in Morristown.
Two people are being flown to UT Medical Center after a fire in Morristown.(Danny Case)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Fire Department crews responded to a fire near Joe Hall Road and Fish Hatchery Road on Tuesday afternoon, Lt. Danny Case told WVLT News.

Officials have not released a possible cause of the fire but did confirm that two people were being airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being burned.

Four agencies have responded, but Case told WVLT News that he is asking dispatch for more trucks.

This is a developing story.

