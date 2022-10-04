Music icons react to Loretta Lynn’s death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement.

Music stars took to social media to address the death, including East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta,” Parton said. “I will miss her dearly as we all will.”

Music streaming giant Spotify also posted a message, calling Lynn “A pioneer of her genre and a trailblazer for today’s women in country.”

A pioneer of her genre and a trailblazer for today’s women in country. There was no one like Loretta Lynn. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LPulhmrWCV — Spotify (@Spotify) October 4, 2022

The Oak Ridge Boys also posted about Lynn’s passing, comparing her to the recently passed Queen Elizabeth II. “Very sad news this morning … LORETTA LYNN has gone home … Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all,” the band said.

Very sad news this morning … LORETTA LYNN has gone home … Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all … 😢 #RIPLorretta pic.twitter.com/eUlgqVhNjF — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) October 4, 2022

The Grand Ole Opry also paid their respects for the music legend.

60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories.



Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn.



We love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NnLMzTRIWE — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 4, 2022

