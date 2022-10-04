National Cinnamon Roll Day at WVLT

Cinnaholic Knoxville dropped by WVLT News This Morning
By William Dowling
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday marks National Cinnamon Roll day for lovers of the breakfast treat.

Cinnaholic Knoxville dropped by the WVLT News studio to show off some of their gourmet treats.

Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless couldn’t control themselves when they introduced the gourmet treats.

On Tuesday, Cinnaholic Knoxville customers can buy one cinnamon roll and get one for free. Other roll flavors include pumpkin spice, carnival crunch, and caramel apple pie.

You can visit their Knoxville location at 9450 South Northshore Drive.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacksboro Cruisers
Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Hardy accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the Academy of Country Music Honors award...
Tour bus crash injures musician Hardy, 3 others
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location

Latest News

Mark Denton, 44
Man stops ambulance with patient, forces way inside to look for drugs, report says
Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
Nsabimana Yuditha, 42
Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car
Nice few days to get outside.
Back to sunshine and colder nights