National Cinnamon Roll Day at WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday marks National Cinnamon Roll day for lovers of the breakfast treat.

Cinnaholic Knoxville dropped by the WVLT News studio to show off some of their gourmet treats.

Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless couldn’t control themselves when they introduced the gourmet treats.

On Tuesday, Cinnaholic Knoxville customers can buy one cinnamon roll and get one for free. Other roll flavors include pumpkin spice, carnival crunch, and caramel apple pie.

You can visit their Knoxville location at 9450 South Northshore Drive.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.