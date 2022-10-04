Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states.

Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown were reportedly at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive when they got into a fight with a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, who kicked them out of the business. Ruiz and Brown then reportedly left in a red Dodge.

The victim and several other witnesses told responding officers that they were also at the Waffle House during the altercation, then decided to leave shortly after. When on the interstate, the group said they saw the red Dodge from earlier in the night on the shoulder of the interstate. The driver of the Dodge then reportedly began following the group, pulling up to the side and matching speed with the group’s car.

According to the report, Ruiz pointed her hand out the window of her car and fired multiple shots from a handgun, hitting a passenger in the group’s car through the door. After speaking with the victim, officers tracked down a red Dodge, finding Ruiz and Brown inside with a handgun.

The two were charged with attempted first degree murder after officers checked Google Maps on Brown’s phone, confirming the route he had travelled.

