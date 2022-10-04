Salvation Army looking for families who need help this Christmas

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some families may need a little support this holiday season to provide Christmas for their kids, and the Salvation Army is trying to help.

This year the Salvation Army hopes to serve more than 500 children throughout Cocke and Sevier Counties. Starting in November in 12 different locations, people can find Angel Trees to help out.

“We make sure that they receive a toy. So a wish for the child. Also, it is for clothing as well. So we make sure each child has a jacket shirt, shoes and pants,” said Lt. Melissa Poole with the Salvation Army.

This year, registration in Sevier County is down. Walk-ins are welcome at both Cocke & Sevier County locations, but appointments are recommended.

“There’s a lot of families that are in need, who’ve been struggling. We’ve experienced a lot of stuff the past few years. And we’re just here to give a hand up to those who really need it,” said Poole.

“Because without the Salvation Army and other organizations, there’s no way that they would be able to enjoy Christmas,” Poole said.

Bonnie Lapole with the Salvation Army in Sevierville started volunteering with her husband 30 years ago and said what Angel Tree does for the community at Christmas is very important.

“Children that probably would not have very much Christmas time. So they come in, and the parents are so excited to see all the kids they’re going to get at Christmas,” said Lapole.

The Sevierville office is located just off Main Street with sign-ups going through Thursday. On Friday, you can register in Cocke County at the Newport Housing Authority from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Angel Tree Registration Appointment Dates. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

