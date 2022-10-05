8 Vols eager to tackle difficult road test

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Josh Heupel’s Vols know the stiff challenge that awaits them down in Baton Rouge this weekend.

“It’s going to be a loud environment,” quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said. “There are going to be some points where it’s difficult to communicate. That’s why you work it all week … You can’t take any lacks in preparation for it because it is going to be a loud and crazy environment. We have to prepare for it the right way.”

Halzle went on to say, the experience of quarterback Hendon Hooker will certainly be a plus for the Big Orange on Saturday. The redshirt senior has proven to be one of the most poised signal callers in the nation.

Tennessee’s defense will face another dual-threat playmaker at quarterback this weekend in LSU’s Jayden Daniels. The Arizona State transfer has been efficient with his arm but has also utilized his athleticism to hurt teams with his legs, something the Vols’ know they will need to be ready for.

”Jayden is probably a little lighter but still runs as hard and is as elusive,” linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary said. “We obviously didn’t do as great of a job as we wanted to versus Anthony (Richardson), so that’s been a big point of emphasis for us, trying to keep the quarterback contained.”

The Vols have three more prep days before heading down to Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon. Saturday’s game will kickoff at 11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.