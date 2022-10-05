Bruce Street Brewfest comes to Sevierville this weekend

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking for a place to watch the game this weekend and catch a brew, Sevierville says to head downtown.

Bruce Street Brewfest is this weekend and along with dozens of craft beers you can also watch the game on a big screen projector.

All you need to do is head to Bruce Street in downtown Sevierville and take in all the fun. Tickets are $40 and that’s your avenue to different tastes.

“Home professional and craft brewers that are going to be down there. They’re going to have about 70 different beers to sample, vote for your favorite and we’re going to have some live music as well from ross safari. So just gonna be a fun afternoon in Sevierville,” said Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

The events start at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Buy Tickets here: https://brucestreetbrewfest.com/

Brewfest is back October 8, 2022! (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.