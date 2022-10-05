Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County.

The celebration will be held at Sevier County Food Ministries at 890 Old Knoxville Hwy.

