Check out these fall events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many fall events happening this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun just in time for fall break for some of you!

Thursday, October 6th:

Boo at the Zoo is back at Zoo Knoxville! It kicks off on Thursday for zoo members only and then is open to the public Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This Halloween event features several nights of not-too-scary Halloween fun for preschool and elementary-aged kids. There will be trick or treating along the Boo Trail so make sure the kids have a bag to fill their goodies with. The event runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. General admission is $13, members are $12 and kids 2 and under are free.

Gatlinburg Skylift Park is hosting a Halloween Boo Bash during the month of October. Visitors can walk the Haunted Sky Trail meeting witches, ghosts, and spooky spiders along the way. You can also watch classic, family-friendly Halloween movies on a giant screen. Movies begin at 7 p.m., and on Thursday, they will be playing Hocus Pocus.

Friday, October 7th:

River Breeze Event Center’s Fridays in the Fall continue. This new event center is hosting this concert series on Fridays through October. This Friday is the Yonder Mountain String Band with the Lil Smokies. Doors open at 5 p.m. with tickets starting at $37. All ages are welcome. Your ticket does include a free round-trip shuttle ride from downtown Knoxville to the venue.

Downtown Jefferson City is hosting Blues Between the Lakes on Friday. Wayne Baker Brooks will be performing. The music festival is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mossy Creek Station. The BBQ 865 food truck will be there as well. This will be a new annual event for Jefferson City.

Saturday, October 8th:

The HoLa Festival is this weekend at World’s Fair Park. The two-day festival celebrates the Hispanic and Latin American cultures. It’s on Saturday and Sunday, and the best part is admission is $1 and kids get in for free! There will be music, dancing, good food and activities for the kids.

