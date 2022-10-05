East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

Money is the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies.
Recruiting or Retaining Officers
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies.

The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed.

Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise beginning July 1.

“We have a very competitive salary here at Sevier County,” Hodges said.

Hodges explained officers with a high school diploma and no law enforcement experience start out earning $48,200.

“Now we’re having a lot fewer exit interviews as you can probably imagine,” explained Hodges. “The salaries have encouraged retention and it’s allowed us to market ourselves a little bit better.”

He noticed that officers have been happier and overall have a higher morale.

The Campbell Co. Sheriff, Wayne Barton, felt his office was lagging behind.

“Pay is not measuring up to what the other agencies around us are. So we are discussing different options on how we can get that pay up,” Barton said in an interview in his office.

He’s been on the job just over a month, but hired nearly a dozen officers in corrections, patrol and school resource.

As of this week, he’s filled his patrol positions, but still needs corrections officers.

Right now, his officers who are high school graduates with no experience in law enforcement earn around $34,000 a year.

“I think it would be a big relief for officers. The deputies that we have they want to work here. But they also need to be able to provide for their families. Insurance is going up every year so that comes out of that money as well,” Barton explained.

Barton said he wanted the hourly rate to go up $1.00 or $1.50 to help keep his employees. Some are working second jobs and pick up overtime shifts. But he hoped to provide a positive work environment.

He planned to talk about salary increases with Campbell County Commission and Mayor’s Office soon to make sure it’s a part of the 2023 budget.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
Plans to add exit 408 to I-40 get approved by Gov. Lee.
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Warming up before cooling down
Warming up before a cold front cools us off for the weekend
Joint association meeting with Tennessee Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell.
Tourism commissioner celebrates a record year in Sevier County
Donating gas cans to Hurricane Ian victims.
Knoxville nurse details how East Tennessee donations will help southwest Floridians
Recruiting and Retaining Officers
Recruiting or Retaining Officers