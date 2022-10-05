Enjoying a nice Wednesday ahead of some up and down temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold mornings to mild afternoons, it’s perfectly fall in East Tennessee. Up next is a weak cold front, that helps to create a little extra warmth ahead of it and then a drop in temperatures!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is colder, as we drop to 42 degrees, which is more than 10 degrees below average. With the higher elevations in the upper 30s, patchy frost is possible again in these areas. Patchy dense fog is developing. (You can see the latest fog map on WVLT News as well as the WVLT First Alert weather app.)

Wednesday’s sunshine helps us warm back up to the low 70s again. There is a cool breeze out of the northeast today, 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is clear and chilly, yet again, with a low of 45 degrees, with patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Hoping for a little extra warmth? Thursday and Friday reach the upper 70s, or just above average. Thursday is mostly sunny with a westerly wind 5 to 10 mph, then Friday has scattered afternoon clouds and spotty light showers at best.

While most of us don’t see any rain from this cold front, we will all feel it this weekend! This weekend’s high temperatures are in the upper 60s. At least it will be sunny too, but the nights are prime for more patchy frost potential in the higher elevations and sheltered spots.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a warming trend is on track for next week. We’re even climbing back to 80 mid-week, but just beyond the 8-day forecast is the potential for the next cold front.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

