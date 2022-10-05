Free legal advice for veterans offered
The Knox County Public Defender’s Office will provide free advice on issues such as veterans benefits, personal injury and more.
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans will be able to receive free legal advice from the Knox County Public Defender’s Office in Knoxville. The Veterans Legal Advice Clinic will be on Oct. 12 from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Knox County Public Defender’s Office.
Veterans will be able to receive advice on a variety of legal issues:
- Landlord/tenant
- Veterans benefits
- Bankruptcy
- Criminal defense
- Consumer protection
- Contract disputes
- Estate planning
- Child support
- Personal injury
- General Legal Issues
Those interested can pre-register with Legal Aid of East Tennessee by calling (865) 637-0484.
