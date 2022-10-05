Free legal advice for veterans offered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans will be able to receive free legal advice from the Knox County Public Defender’s Office in Knoxville. The Veterans Legal Advice Clinic will be on Oct. 12 from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Knox County Public Defender’s Office.

Veterans will be able to receive advice on a variety of legal issues:

Landlord/tenant Veterans benefits Bankruptcy Criminal defense Consumer protection Contract disputes Estate planning Child support Personal injury General Legal Issues

Those interested can pre-register with Legal Aid of East Tennessee by calling (865) 637-0484.

