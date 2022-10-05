Free legal advice for veterans offered

The Knox County Public Defender’s Office will provide free advice on issues such as veterans benefits, personal injury and more.
The annual event will offer free legal answers, resources and information featuring 350 North...
The annual event will offer free legal answers, resources and information featuring 350 North Carolina attorneys.(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans will be able to receive free legal advice from the Knox County Public Defender’s Office in Knoxville. The Veterans Legal Advice Clinic will be on Oct. 12 from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Knox County Public Defender’s Office.

Veterans will be able to receive advice on a variety of legal issues:

  1. Landlord/tenant
  2. Veterans benefits
  3. Bankruptcy
  4. Criminal defense
  5. Consumer protection
  6. Contract disputes
  7. Estate planning
  8. Child support
  9. Personal injury
  10. General Legal Issues

Those interested can pre-register with Legal Aid of East Tennessee by calling (865) 637-0484.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

