Knoxville nurse details how East Tennessee donations will help southwest Floridians

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elizabeth Dressel made her way back to east Tennessee after delivering a horse trailer full of goods to hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida.

”It’s nice because everyone is helping each other out, so it’s pretty. Everyone is uplifting one another. They’re going to be able to rebuild, there pretty much is a consensus down there that southwest Florida is a strong area and they’re going to come together and help each other out and rebuild,” said Dressel.

Making the six-hour drive home, Dressel outlined what she saw while in Florida.

Blocked from entering many of the hardest hit areas, Dressel met with her sister and brother-in-law to help deliver the goods.

Her family, living on Pine Island, could only deliver the goods East Tennesseans donated by boat.

The group delivered water, gas, and essentials everything the Volunteer State sent with her, given to those who needed it most.

Dressel said the need was shown as they went door to door hoping to help.

”We were just going door to door and we knocked on her door and she immediately started crying when I told her we have plenty of free water to give her and we have food for her dog too. She’s an 80-year-old widow, she was just overwhelmed with emotion,“ said Dressel.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.