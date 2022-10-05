Knoxville nurse details how East Tennessee donations will help southwest Floridians

Elizabeth Dressel is from Florida but has lived in Knoxville for almost two decades.
An East Tennessee ICU Nurse is returning from a trip to southwest Florida to drop off donated items.
By William Puckett
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elizabeth Dressel made her way back to east Tennessee after delivering a horse trailer full of goods to hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida.

”It’s nice because everyone is helping each other out, so it’s pretty. Everyone is uplifting one another. They’re going to be able to rebuild, there pretty much is a consensus down there that southwest Florida is a strong area and they’re going to come together and help each other out and rebuild,” said Dressel.

Making the six-hour drive home, Dressel outlined what she saw while in Florida.

Blocked from entering many of the hardest hit areas, Dressel met with her sister and brother-in-law to help deliver the goods.

Her family, living on Pine Island, could only deliver the goods East Tennesseans donated by boat.

The group delivered water, gas, and essentials everything the Volunteer State sent with her, given to those who needed it most.

Dressel said the need was shown as they went door to door hoping to help.

”We were just going door to door and we knocked on her door and she immediately started crying when I told her we have plenty of free water to give her and we have food for her dog too. She’s an 80-year-old widow, she was just overwhelmed with emotion,“ said Dressel.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
Plans to add exit 408 to I-40 get approved by Gov. Lee.
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Warming up before cooling down
Warming up before a cold front cools us off for the weekend
Campbell Co. Sheriff Wayne Barton has been on the job just over a month, but has already hired...
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
Joint association meeting with Tennessee Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell.
Tourism commissioner celebrates a record year in Sevier County
Recruiting and Retaining Officers
Recruiting or Retaining Officers