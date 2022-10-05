Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is under investigation by school officials and police following allegations she assaulted a student.

The Pearl Cohn High School teacher, who has not been identified by the school district, is accused of slapping the student in the back of the neck, before shoving her into a closet, according to the student’s mother Patricia Bush.

The student was playing a game in gym class when she felt the slap.

“She heard a teacher say stop, and she felt a smack on the back of her neck,” Bush said. “She looked back to see who it was and was shocked it was the teacher. The teacher, she said, was just staring at her, and then proceeded to grab her and push her in a closet.”

Pearl Cohn High School (WSMV)

Metro Schools said administrators are aware of the allegations and the teacher is on administrative leave while their investigation continues.

“The administration of Pearl-Cohn received a complaint from a student about inappropriate physical contact by a teacher on Thursday, September 29,” Metro Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said in a statement. “The school has taken witness statements, spoken with the student and parents involved, and has placed the employee on administrative leave to continue the investigation in consultation with district staff.”

Bush, who talked exclusively with WSMV’s Brendan Tierney, filed a police report and hopes charges are filed against the teacher. Metro Police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a simple assault, but no charges have been filed at this time.

“I was shocked and hurt and very upset,” Bush said. “I raise my kids in a home where I don’t have to hit. We don’t physically harm each other ... It was unacceptable for me.”

Bush told WSMV 4 she hopes the investigation leads to consequences for the teacher.

“I just hope that she doesn’t try to hide the fact that she physically harmed my child,” she said. “It was not her right to do that.”

Braisted added the alleged assault is also under investigation by the Department of Children’s Services, but Metro Schools will not comment further until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.