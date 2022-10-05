Notable games for Week 8 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Class-4A powers Greeneville and Anderson Co. put their undefeated records on the line in Week 8 of the High School football season. Also entertaining should be the Varsity All Access Game of the Week featuring Campbell Co. at Powell. All the fun gets kicked off the day before with the Rivalry Thursday game with Gibbs at Anderson County.

GIBBS (4-2) AT ANDERSON CO. (7-0) - THURS. 7:00 P.M. ON MYVLT

Week 8 of the season kicks off with an intriguing matchup at Anderson Co. Davey Gillum’s undefeated Maverick’s, ranked #2 in the state in Class-4A, play host to Brad Turner’s Gibbs High Eagles. This is the second go around for Gibbs on Rivalry Thursday, having already defeated Central in a game that was played at Carson-Newman University. The Eagles’ two losses came to a talented Webb School team, which remains undefeated, and to the incredible MarMar Jackson and the Fulton Falcons in a high-scoring affair of 61-55. Speaking of high scoring, the Mavs are lighting up the scoreboard and the skies with fireworks, averaging nearly 42 points per game. The only reason Anderson County is second in the state is because of perennial power Greeneville, also undefeated at (7-0).

GREENEVILLE (7-0) AT OAK RIDGE (3-3) - 7:00 P.M.

Unlike Anderson County, the Greene Devils hit the road in Week 8. They’ll put their perfect mark on the line at Oak Ridge, where the Wildcats sit at 3-3 through six games. Through seven games, Greeneville has given up just under 7 points per game including four shutouts. Their biggest scare came a couple of weeks back edging #3 Dobyns-Bennett in Kingsport, 21-20. There are certainly growing pains for Scott Cummings in his first season at Oak Ridge after coming over from Halls. His Wildcats averaged just 8 points in losses to Bearden, Farragut and Powell. They’ll need to score some Friday night to keep up with a Greeneville team, averaging just under 40 points per contest.

WEBB (6-0) AT SILVERDALE ACADEMY (5-2) - 7:00 P.M.

It’s already been a memorable season for legendary coach David Meske in his final year at Webb School. His Spartans are 6-0 heading down the back stretch of the schedule. This week, the Spartans head south to Chattanooga to face Silverdale Academy (5-2). This is a big opportunity for the Seahawks who are 2-1 in Division-East Region play, just one game behind (3-0) Webb School. It won’t be easy for Silverdale, which will have to contend with mobile quarterback Charlie Robinson and a high-flying Spartans attack, averaging just about 40 points per game.

HALLS (1-6) AT KARNS (5-2) - 7:00 P.M.

Brad Taylor’s Karns Beavers are having another terrific season, currently 5-2 overall and 2-1 in region play. The same can not be said for first-year Halls head coach Brent Hughes, whose Red Devils have just one win in six tries but can pull to .500 in region play with a victory on the road at Karns. It is certainly a tall order trying to slow down defending Class-5A Mr. Football Desean Bishop, who is having another outstanding season for the Beavers. The East Carolina commit has rushed for over 15 hundred yards and has 24 total touchdowns in 2022.

CAMPBELL CO. (4-2) AT POWELL (5-2) - 7:00 P.M.

Last but not least, our Varsity All Access Game of the Week will feature Campbell Co. at Powell. The defending Class-5A state champion Panthers could end up being one of the stories of the season. After starting 0-2, Matt Lowe’s team has reeled off five straight wins and has looked impressive. After scoring 14 and 13 points respectively in season-opening losses, the Panthers, who have their talented quarterback Jordyn Potts back in the lineup, are averaging 33 points during their five-game win streak. After consecutive road losses at Karns and Kingston, the Cougars roared back with a 54-48 overtime win over Clinton on Rivalry Thursday last week. We could very well see some more offensive fireworks in this week’s game at the home of the Panthers.

