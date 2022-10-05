Repeat child molester convicted

Bryan Anthony Capps, 36, molested one child in 2005 and another in 2020, prosecutors said.
Bryan Anthony Capps, 36
Bryan Anthony Capps, 36(Office of the District Attorney General)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was already registered as a sex offender was convicted for a second time, according to spokesperson with the Office of the District Attorney General Sean McDermott.

Bryan Anthony Capps, 36, was convicted of sexual battery by an authority figure, sexual battery and violation of the sex offender register. Capps’ bond was revoked, and he was ordered back into custody, McDermott said.

In 2020, Capps reportedly molested a 14-year-old child at his home. McDermott said that when the victim’s family talked to Capps’ mother about the abuse, she asked them to not report it.

The incident was investigated by Knoxville Police Department. In the trial, KPD investigators testified that Capps was already a convicted sex offender after McDermott said he pleaded guilty in 2008 to assaulting a 12-year-old.

Capps was looking at a maximum sentence of eight years for the felony charges. “At the sentencing hearing, we will seek a lengthy prison sentence so this offender cannot harm another child,” said District Attorney Charme Allen.

Capps’ sentence hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Plans to add exit 408 to I-40 get approved by Gov. Lee.
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

Latest News

Warming up before cooling down
Warming up before a cold front cools us off for the weekend
Brewfest is back October 8, 2022!
Bruce Street Brewfest comes to Sevierville this weekend
Plans are underway to extend Veterans Boulevard to Henderson Road in Sevierville.
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
A group of men protesting circumcisions
Circumcision protest in downtown Knoxville