Repeat child molester convicted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was already registered as a sex offender was convicted for a second time, according to spokesperson with the Office of the District Attorney General Sean McDermott.

Bryan Anthony Capps, 36, was convicted of sexual battery by an authority figure, sexual battery and violation of the sex offender register. Capps’ bond was revoked, and he was ordered back into custody, McDermott said.

In 2020, Capps reportedly molested a 14-year-old child at his home. McDermott said that when the victim’s family talked to Capps’ mother about the abuse, she asked them to not report it.

The incident was investigated by Knoxville Police Department. In the trial, KPD investigators testified that Capps was already a convicted sex offender after McDermott said he pleaded guilty in 2008 to assaulting a 12-year-old.

Capps was looking at a maximum sentence of eight years for the felony charges. “At the sentencing hearing, we will seek a lengthy prison sentence so this offender cannot harm another child,” said District Attorney Charme Allen.

Capps’ sentence hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

